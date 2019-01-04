Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Flu activity increasing across Indiana

Posted 5:01 pm, January 4, 2019, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Flu season is picking up in the Hoosier state, according to the Indiana Department of Public Health.

Officials say flu activity is now “high” and “widespread” across the state. Prior to this week’s report, the flu activity was described as “moderate” and “regional,” indicating the spread has increased over the past few weeks.

No new flu-related deaths were reported this week, keeping the season’s total at three. All three deaths were patients more than 50 years old.

During the 2017-2018 flu season, over 300 flu-related deaths were reported in Indiana. Flu season typically runs from October through May.

Health officials recommend Hoosiers protect their families by getting a flu shot if they haven’t already and to take precautions, including frequent hand-washing and covering their mouths when coughing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.