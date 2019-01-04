× Flu activity increasing across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Flu season is picking up in the Hoosier state, according to the Indiana Department of Public Health.

Officials say flu activity is now “high” and “widespread” across the state. Prior to this week’s report, the flu activity was described as “moderate” and “regional,” indicating the spread has increased over the past few weeks.

No new flu-related deaths were reported this week, keeping the season’s total at three. All three deaths were patients more than 50 years old.

During the 2017-2018 flu season, over 300 flu-related deaths were reported in Indiana. Flu season typically runs from October through May.