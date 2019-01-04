Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

David Bowie, a rare male calico cat, up for adoption at northern Indiana shelter

Posted 4:51 pm, January 4, 2019, by

David Bowie the cat (Photos courtesy of the Humane Society of St. Joseph County)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – If you’re looking to adopt a rare animal, you may want to head to northern Indiana.

The Humane Society of St. Joseph County said Friday that it has a male calico cat up for adoption. Officials say only one of every 3,000 calico cats is male.

“Finding a stray cat like Bowie is a bit like finding a unicorn!” said the shelter in a Facebook post.

The feline is named David Bowie, a superstar known for his androgyny. According to the shelter, the cat was a stray and he came to them with its front claws removed.

As of Friday morning, Bowie was available at the shelter’s adoption center in Mishawaka and officials say it’s “impossible not to fall in love with this affectionate, gorgeous boy.”

