× Car rolls multiple times during crash in Bartholomew County, killing teen and seriously injuring passenger

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Thursday night crash in Bartholomew County killed one teen and left another in serious condition.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Thursday near County Road 250 East and County Road 275 South in rural Bartholomew County.

State police said a 2006 Mazda sedan was headed northbound on County Road 250 East when the driver, 18-year-old Kyle Hall, lost control. The car went off the road and rolled several times.

Hall was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries. His passenger, Lilly Hall, 18, was ejected during the crash and suffered serious injuries. She was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Police believe Kyle and Lilly Hall were married.

Police said toxicology results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.