Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Brief rain Friday evening followed by lovely weekend

Posted 7:21 am, January 4, 2019, by

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

We’ve hardly had any snow so far this year!  Normally, we should have more than nine inches by the first week of January but we’ve actually only gotten .9 inches.  Last year wasn’t much better.  In fact, the last four snow seasons have started off unusually slow!  You have to think back to 2014 to remember the last time we met our average.

We still have plenty of time since winter has only just begun but for the sake of knowing: the lowest seasonal snowfall Indy has recorded was 5.5″ in 1918-1919. No snow in this forecast, either.  We’ve got some rain for Friday evening.  A shower will push into Bloomington between 4-6pm and Indianapolis and areas south will get in on some evening rain thanks to low pressure sliding this direction.North of the city won’t get any rain, though!  The weekend looks AWESOME (for January).  Highs in the upper 40s with dry weather expected.  Next round of rain pumps in Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.