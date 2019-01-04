× Brief rain Friday evening followed by lovely weekend

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

We’ve hardly had any snow so far this year! Normally, we should have more than nine inches by the first week of January but we’ve actually only gotten .9 inches. Last year wasn’t much better. In fact, the last four snow seasons have started off unusually slow! You have to think back to 2014 to remember the last time we met our average.

We still have plenty of time since winter has only just begun but for the sake of knowing: the lowest seasonal snowfall Indy has recorded was 5.5″ in 1918-1919. No snow in this forecast, either. We’ve got some rain for Friday evening. A shower will push into Bloomington between 4-6pm and Indianapolis and areas south will get in on some evening rain thanks to low pressure sliding this direction. North of the city won’t get any rain, though! The weekend looks AWESOME (for January). Highs in the upper 40s with dry weather expected. Next round of rain pumps in Monday.