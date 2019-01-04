Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

3 arrested in undercover IMPD operation targeting synthetic drugs

Posted 3:34 pm, January 4, 2019, by

(L to R) Akeem Montgomery, Larry Spencer, Johnny Gilson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Three men were arrested Thursday after an undercover IMPD operation focused on synthetic drugs.

Police say the operation was in response to a string of overdoses in the downtown Indy area in 2018.

Akeem Montgomery, 32, was arrested for dealing in a controlled substance. Larry Spencer, 42, was arrested for obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance. The third suspect, 47-year-old Johnny Gilson, had a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, which he now faces an additional charge of.

For some time, IMPD says detectives have known synthetic drug dealers have become more transient due to a no trespassing order being enforced in the American Legion Park.

Police say they’ve also seen dealers use scooters to navigate downtown easier.

During the operation, officers also arrested five people with active warrants.

