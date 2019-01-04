Indianapolis Colts statistical comparison
We all know the rhetoric. After a 1-5 start, first-year head coach Frank Reich rallied his troops and went on a 9-1 run to finish the year. The effort narrowly awarded Indianapolis a playoff bid for the first time since the 2014 season.
But beyond wins and losses, how exactly did the Colts get to where they are? In what areas do they excel and where do they need to improve? Ahead of this weekend’s playoff battle with the Texans, let’s take a look at how the Colts stack up statistically against the rest of the league.
*denotes career high
Team Offense
- 27.1 Points per Game – 5th in NFL
- 386.2 Total Yards per Game – 7th in NFL
- 278.8 Pass Yards per Game – 6th in NFL
- 107.4 Rush Yards per Game – 20th in NFL
- 24 Turnovers – 8th-Most in NFL
- 18 Sacks Allowed – Fewest in NFL
Team Defense
- 21.5 Points Allowed per Game – 10th in NFL
- 339.4 Total Yards Allowed per Game – 11th in NFL
- 237.8 Pass Yards Allowed per Game – 16th in NFL
- 101.6 Rush Yards Allowed per Game – 8th in NFL
- 26 Turnovers Forced – 10th in NFL
- 38 Sacks – 19th in NFL
Andrew Luck
- 39 TD Passes – 2nd in NFL
- 15 INT – 2nd-Most in NFL
- 4,593 Pass Yards – 5th in NFL
- 67.3% Passes Completed* – 11th in NFL
- 98.7 QB Rating* – 11th in NFL
- Pro Bowl Alternate
Marlon Mack
- 75.7 Rush Yards per Game* – 7th in NFL
- 9 Rushing Touchdowns* – 7th in NFL
- 908 Rush Yards* – 16th in NFL
- 4.7 Yards per Carry* – 21st in NFL (Qualified Players)
Nyheim Hines
- 63 REC* – 3rd Amongst Rookies – 8th Amongst RB’s
T.Y. Hilton
- 90.7 REC Yards per Game* – 6th in NFL
- 16.7 Yards per Catch – 8th in NFL (Qualified Players)
- 1,270 REC Yards – 12th in NFL
- 76 Receptions – 24th in NFL
- Pro Bowl Alternate
Eric Ebron
- 13 Touchdown REC* – 2nd in NFL
- 750 REC Yards – 5th Amongst TE’s
- 66 Receptions – 6th Amongst TE’s
- Elected to Pro Bowl
Offensive Line
- Guard Quenton Nelson – Elected to Pro Bowl
- Center Ryan Kelly – Named Pro Bowl Alternate
Darius Leonard
- 163 Tackles* – Leads NFL
- 7 Sacks* – 2nd Amongst Rookies
- 8 Passes Defended* – 5th Amongst Linebackers
- 4 Forced Fumbles* – 6th in NFL
- Pro Bowl Alternate
Denico Autry
- 9 Sacks* – 24th in NFL
- Pro Bowl Alternate
Kenny Moore
- 3 Int* – 18th in NFL
- 11 Passes Defended* – 30th in NFL