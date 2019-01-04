× Indianapolis Colts statistical comparison

We all know the rhetoric. After a 1-5 start, first-year head coach Frank Reich rallied his troops and went on a 9-1 run to finish the year. The effort narrowly awarded Indianapolis a playoff bid for the first time since the 2014 season.

But beyond wins and losses, how exactly did the Colts get to where they are? In what areas do they excel and where do they need to improve? Ahead of this weekend’s playoff battle with the Texans, let’s take a look at how the Colts stack up statistically against the rest of the league.

*denotes career high

Team Offense

27.1 Points per Game – 5 th in NFL

in NFL 386.2 Total Yards per Game – 7 th in NFL

in NFL 278.8 Pass Yards per Game – 6 th in NFL

in NFL 107.4 Rush Yards per Game – 20 th in NFL

in NFL 24 Turnovers – 8 th -Most in NFL

-Most in NFL 18 Sacks Allowed – Fewest in NFL

Team Defense

21.5 Points Allowed per Game – 10 th in NFL

in NFL 339.4 Total Yards Allowed per Game – 11 th in NFL

in NFL 237.8 Pass Yards Allowed per Game – 16 th in NFL

in NFL 101.6 Rush Yards Allowed per Game – 8 th in NFL

in NFL 26 Turnovers Forced – 10 th in NFL

in NFL 38 Sacks – 19th in NFL

Andrew Luck

39 TD Passes – 2 nd in NFL

in NFL 15 INT – 2 nd -Most in NFL

-Most in NFL 4,593 Pass Yards – 5 th in NFL

in NFL 67.3% Passes Completed* – 11 th in NFL

in NFL 98.7 QB Rating* – 11 th in NFL

in NFL Pro Bowl Alternate

Marlon Mack

75.7 Rush Yards per Game* – 7 th in NFL

in NFL 9 Rushing Touchdowns* – 7 th in NFL

in NFL 908 Rush Yards* – 16 th in NFL

in NFL 4.7 Yards per Carry* – 21st in NFL (Qualified Players)

Nyheim Hines

63 REC* – 3rd Amongst Rookies – 8th Amongst RB’s

T.Y. Hilton

90.7 REC Yards per Game* – 6 th in NFL

in NFL 16.7 Yards per Catch – 8 th in NFL (Qualified Players)

in NFL (Qualified Players) 1,270 REC Yards – 12 th in NFL

in NFL 76 Receptions – 24 th in NFL

in NFL Pro Bowl Alternate

Eric Ebron

13 Touchdown REC* – 2 nd in NFL

in NFL 750 REC Yards – 5 th Amongst TE’s

Amongst TE’s 66 Receptions – 6 th Amongst TE’s

Amongst TE’s Elected to Pro Bowl

Offensive Line

Guard Quenton Nelson – Elected to Pro Bowl

Center Ryan Kelly – Named Pro Bowl Alternate

Darius Leonard

163 Tackles* – Leads NFL

7 Sacks* – 2 nd Amongst Rookies

Amongst Rookies 8 Passes Defended* – 5 th Amongst Linebackers

Amongst Linebackers 4 Forced Fumbles* – 6 th in NFL

in NFL Pro Bowl Alternate

Denico Autry

9 Sacks* – 24 th in NFL

in NFL Pro Bowl Alternate

Kenny Moore