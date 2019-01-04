× 2 sisters found dead in Carmel apartment

CARMEL, Ind. – A death investigation is underway in Carmel after two sisters were found dead in an apartment on Thursday.

The police department says maintenance workers located the bodies of 37-year-old Vanessa Parris and 33-year-old Christalia Bostos in the 1500 block of Starcross Lane.

Officers say a final autopsy report is pending to determine how Parris and Bostos died.

Police say their investigation indicates there’s no safety concern to the community in connection with this case.

