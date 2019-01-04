Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

2 sisters found dead in Carmel apartment

Posted 6:29 pm, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00PM, January 4, 2019

(File photo/Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. – A death investigation is underway in Carmel after two sisters were found dead in an apartment on Thursday.

The police department says maintenance workers located the bodies of 37-year-old Vanessa Parris and 33-year-old Christalia Bostos in the 1500 block of Starcross Lane.

Officers say a final autopsy report is pending to determine how Parris and Bostos died.

Police say their investigation indicates there’s no safety concern to the community in connection with this case.

CBS4 is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.