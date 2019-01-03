Your complete guide to the biggest Indy concerts in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Whether you’re a die-hard music lover or simply looking to experience more live shows in 2019, there is a long list of cant-miss concerts happening throughout the year.

Check out some of the hottest concerts coming to Indy this year:

Jan. 9

Kacey Musgraves: Oh, What A World: Tour

Old National Centre

Jan. 11

Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jan. 31

Vince Gill (Rescheduled from 11/17/18)

Old National Centre

Feb. 14

Cher: Here We Go Again Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 14

Brothers Osborne

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb. 21

Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes 2019 Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 20

Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mar. 5

Matt Nathanson

HI-FI

Mar. 9

Mariah Carey – Caution World Tour

Old National Centre

Mar. 11

Metallica: WorldWired Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mar. 22

Kelly Clarkson Meaning of Life Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mar. 25

Mumford & Sons Delta Tour 2018/19

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Apr. 2

Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods Tour (Rescheduled from 12/14/18)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Apr. 3

Amos Lee

Old National Centre

Apr. 12

Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Apr. 30

P!nk: Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 5

New Kids On The Block: The MixTape Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 11

David Gray – Gold In A Brass Age Tour

Old National Centre

June 16

Carrie Underwood: The Cry Pretty Tour 360

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 28

Twenty One Pilots: The Bandito Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

July 21

Train and Goo Goo Dolls

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 17

Hootie & the Blowfish: Group Therapy Tour

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 24

Iron Maiden – Legacy Of The Beast Tour 2019

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 31

KISS: End of the Road World Tour

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sept. 10

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 25

Elton John Farewell Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse