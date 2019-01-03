Your complete guide to the biggest Indy concerts in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Whether you’re a die-hard music lover or simply looking to experience more live shows in 2019, there is a long list of cant-miss concerts happening throughout the year.
Check out some of the hottest concerts coming to Indy this year:
Jan. 9
Kacey Musgraves: Oh, What A World: Tour
Old National Centre
Jan. 11
Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Jan. 31
Vince Gill (Rescheduled from 11/17/18)
Old National Centre
Feb. 14
Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 14
Brothers Osborne
Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Feb. 21
Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes 2019 Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 20
Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar. 5
Matt Nathanson
HI-FI
Mar. 9
Mariah Carey – Caution World Tour
Old National Centre
Mar. 11
Metallica: WorldWired Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar. 22
Kelly Clarkson Meaning of Life Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar. 25
Mumford & Sons Delta Tour 2018/19
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Apr. 2
Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods Tour (Rescheduled from 12/14/18)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Apr. 3
Amos Lee
Old National Centre
Apr. 12
Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Apr. 30
P!nk: Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 5
New Kids On The Block: The MixTape Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 11
David Gray – Gold In A Brass Age Tour
Old National Centre
June 16
Carrie Underwood: The Cry Pretty Tour 360
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 28
Twenty One Pilots: The Bandito Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
July 21
Train and Goo Goo Dolls
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 17
Hootie & the Blowfish: Group Therapy Tour
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 24
Iron Maiden – Legacy Of The Beast Tour 2019
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 31
KISS: End of the Road World Tour
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sept. 10
Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oct. 25
Elton John Farewell Tour
Bankers Life Fieldhouse