Truck goes airborne, crashes into northwest side building; driver in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver was in critical condition Thursday morning after a truck clipped a van and crashed into a building.

It happened around 10 a.m. near 38th Street and Industrial Boulevard on the northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD said the truck came off I-65 at 38th Street, clipped a van, went airborne and then hit the building. The driver of the truck was critically injured and taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

IFD said eight people inside the van—including seven teenagers—were OK. One person inside the building during the crash was unhurt, IFD said.

The building was scheduled to have its grand opening this weekend. Indianapolis Metropolitan police were investigating the cause of the crash while IFD and Pike Township fire crews worked to assess the building’s structural integrity.