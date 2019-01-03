Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Suspects in murder of ISU grad, journalist attend first court hearing; prosecutors seek death penalty

Posted 6:36 am, January 3, 2019, by

Jamal Khashoggi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state media say that suspects in the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have attended their first court hearing.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday that prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for five of the 11 who were at the hearing. The brief statement did not name the suspects.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was killed Oct. 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. He had written columns critical of Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia initially denied Khashoggi was killed but acknowledged his slaying weeks later.

Turkish media have published photographs of members of the crown prince’s entourage at the consulate ahead of the slaying. Khashoggi’s body, believed to have been dismembered, has not been found.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.