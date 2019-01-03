Southbound I-65 closed near downtown after truck hits sign, spills load

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All lanes of SB I-65 near downtown and two lanes of NB I-65 are closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into a an overhead sign box.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. According to Indiana State Police, a semi traveling in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the MLK interchange (116 mile marker) struck the overhead sign box, which sent that box into the southbound lanes of I-65.

The semi then tipped over and its load spilled into the southbound lanes.

No one was injured in the crash.

An alternate route for SB I-65 traffic is to utilize 38th Street to either MLK or Meridian and then proceed south into the city.

Anyone traveling on NB I-65 may want to use the same alternate route to get north of the crash.