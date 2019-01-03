Crash involving semi closes I-65 southbound near downtown
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Southbound I-65 closed near downtown after truck hits sign, spills load

Posted 10:10 am, January 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, January 3, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All lanes of SB I-65 near downtown and two lanes of NB I-65 are closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into a an overhead sign box.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. According to Indiana State Police, a semi traveling in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the MLK interchange (116 mile marker) struck the overhead sign box, which sent that box into the southbound lanes of I-65.

The semi then tipped over and its load spilled into the southbound lanes.

No one was injured in the crash.

An alternate route for SB I-65 traffic is to utilize 38th Street to either MLK or Meridian and then proceed south into the city.

Anyone traveling on NB I-65 may want to use the same alternate route to get north of the crash.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.