Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

New Indiana congressman poses with fellow wounded veterans ‘5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American’

Posted 6:37 pm, January 3, 2019, by

WASHINGTON – A freshman congressman from Indiana posed in a touching photo with two other wounded veterans elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Brian Mast tweeted the photo Thursday to welcome Rep. Jim Baird and Rep. Dan Crenshaw to Congress with the caption “5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.”

Baird lost his left arm serving combat duty in the Vietnam War, Crenshaw lost an eye while serving as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan, and Mast lost both his legs and a finger in an explosion in Kandahar.

Crenshaw made news late last year after “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson made light of his war injury. Baird, Indiana 4th district congressman, was among the many who spoke out against Davidson’s comments.

“Disrespecting our wounded combat veterans crosses a line that Hoosiers will not tolerate,” Baird said in a statement. “My fellow veterans put it all on the line to preserve and defend our way of life and their sacrifice should not be used as political fodder.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.