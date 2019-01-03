New Indiana congressman poses with fellow wounded veterans ‘5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American’

WASHINGTON – A freshman congressman from Indiana posed in a touching photo with two other wounded veterans elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Brian Mast tweeted the photo Thursday to welcome Rep. Jim Baird and Rep. Dan Crenshaw to Congress with the caption “5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.”

Baird lost his left arm serving combat duty in the Vietnam War, Crenshaw lost an eye while serving as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan, and Mast lost both his legs and a finger in an explosion in Kandahar.

Crenshaw made news late last year after “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson made light of his war injury. Baird, Indiana 4th district congressman, was among the many who spoke out against Davidson’s comments.

“Disrespecting our wounded combat veterans crosses a line that Hoosiers will not tolerate,” Baird said in a statement. “My fellow veterans put it all on the line to preserve and defend our way of life and their sacrifice should not be used as political fodder.”