Indiana woman asks people to send cards to mother battling cancer

Posted 4:54 pm, January 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, January 3, 2019

AVON, Ind. – An central Indiana woman requested that people send her mother cards as she battles cancer, and the world has responded in a big way.

Roberta Elmore has received more than 200 cards so far from the across the U.S. and even from New Zealand. She’s also received a handmade scarf, as well as a care box with socks and jewelry.

Roberta’s daughter, Sherry, hoped receiving the gifts would cheer her mother up during her battle with colon and kidney cancer.

Roberta says she was surprised people took the time during the busy holiday season to show some love.

“People are busy, yet they cared enough to do something like this, so I just feel very loved,” said Roberta. “I feel very supported. I won’t have a bad day because I’ll just look at this and I’ll just say ‘okay this is what I’m supposed to do’ I’m supposed to show people I can do this.”

Elmore is set to start chemotherapy on January 9.

If you would like to send a card to Roberta, you send it to the following address:

Bobi Elmore

1068 Ridgeview ct

Avon, In 46123

