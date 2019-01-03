× Great Thursday forecast; rain chances Friday

What a gorgeous day we have ahead of us! Highs should only be in the mid-upper 30s this time of the year so 41 and sunny will be great. We will have clouds first thing in the morning but those move out quickly. Thursday is a great day to get a car wash! Fantastic, actually, and exactly what I’ll be doing myself this afternoon. Most of Friday will be dry but a quick afternoon shower will graze the south suburbs of Indianapolis Friday late afternoon/evening. Lebanon, Carmel, Muncie won’t get any rain. Great stretch of weather for north and westsiders to take down outdoor lights. GREAT weekend ahead! The very first weekend of 2019 will be way above average so get outside for a walk if you can. Next real round of rain will move in on Monday.