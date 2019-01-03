From competitive napping to hip-hop and aerial yoga, Practice Indie turns traditional yoga upside down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Every year, over 50% of people who set a New Year’s resolution choose a goal related to losing weight.

Ironically, weight loss is also the one most commonly broken resolutions.

If you talk to a trainer or fitness professional, they will almost always tell you the key to success is finding something you enjoy. So all this month, our Rachel Bogle is taking you to locally-owned fitness studios that offer activities that are so unique and fun, you might forget you’re actually getting a great workout.

We’re kicking things off at Practice Indie located downtown at 914 Capitol Avenue.

Inside, you’ll find a tranquil, welcoming atmosphere and a fresh approach to yoga that will literally turn you upside down.

“We call yoga a work in, not necessarily a workout,” said Shannon Brasovan, the owner and chief yoga officer. “It’s an incredible workout bonus but it doesn’t always have to be that.”

Practice Indie got their start 4 years ago by offering yoga classes for Crossfit athletes who were in desperate need of mobility.

“What we found was our students really loved it,” Brasovan explained. “The classes kept filling, we kept adding one or two more… and it just kept snowballing.”

Over time, classes kept growing until about a year ago when Practice Indie moved into their own studio.

“Now we have 42 to 45 classes per week,” she said.

One major goal for Brasovan was to create a studio that made yoga more approachable.

“We’ve reconfigured some of the names from more classical yoga to a little bit more modern take for the modern yogi,” she said.

Each week, they offer an array of unique classes like hip-hop yoga, guided meditation and aerial yoga.

“Aerial yoga basically utilizes a prop that helps you lengthen your spine, and aerial yoga just takes that one step further,” Brasovan said. “It’s fun, you fly!”

And as Rachel found out, it’s not nearly as intimidating as it looks.

“It can hold up to 300 pounds of moving loads so people think ‘Oh it will never hold me,’” said Brasovan, “But it will hold a great deal of people.”

If you prefer to stay on the ground and de-stress, competitive napping–also known as restorative yoga–might be your new go-to class.

“Competitive napping is like being super propped up and supported so you don’t need to be flexible, you don’t need to ever have done a yoga class in your life… It’s super accessible to all bodies, all types, all interests,” she explained.

Another popular class is hip-hop yoga. It’s a seemingly unlikely fusion, but it has consistently been one of Practice Indie’s most popular classes.

“There’s always the Yin and the Yang… or the fast and the slow or whatever, the two opposites,” said Brasovan. “I think it’s a really beautiful way to embody that we can be both. We can be fast and slow. We can be hard and soft.”

So how does a hip-hop yoga class work?

“We usually start off a little dancey, real movey and we end super chill and usually Erika Badu… it’s always a Friday night party,” she said.

We asked Brasovan if she noticed an influx in peoples’ focus on health and fitness over the past few years, to which she absolutely agreed.

“We’re realizing how important it is to not just be another appointment on our calendar, but we have to serve the person that is showing up to those appointments,” Brasovan reasoned.

When it comes to health and fitness, she says it’s okay to put yourself first.

“One of the things they say on an airplane that always registers with me is you have to put your mask on first before you help the people beside you,” she said. “So I think exercise and yoga has become this way for people to really serve themselves so they can be better in the world.”

For more information about Practice Indie, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Instagram.

While downtown, check out some of the area’s other popular fitness hot-spots: