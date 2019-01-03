Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Expect a wet Friday afternoon south of I-70

Posted 4:42 pm, January 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, January 3, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We’ll have a  cloudy Friday as a storm system to our south will move this way and cause rain across the southern half of the state. We’ll see less than a quarter inch of rain in Indianapolis, with up to a half-inch farther south.

High pressure will build across the state this weekend and bring a warm up. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend into early next week.

A warm front will move across the state Monday and  bring a chance for rain Monday.

A cold front will move across the state Tuesday and our rain will change to a few flurries before ending.

We’ve had less than an inch of snow this season.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday.

Rain will develop Friday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70.

Rain will end by 11pm.

We’ll see less than a quarter inch of rain through Friday evening.

Highs will be near 50 degrees this weekend.

Rain will develop along a warm front Monday.

Rain will change to flurries before ending on Tuesday.

