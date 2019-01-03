2019 Indiana State Fair theme to focus on ‘Heroes in the Heartland’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The theme of the 2019 Indiana State Fair is “Heroes in the Heartland.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on the State Fair’s social media channels.

Organizers said the theme will celebrate the heroism of everyday people like farmers, first responders, educators and members of the Armed Forces.

“The Fair will celebrate our nurturers, protectors, guardians and, guides. Additionally, each day during the fair, Super Heroes featured in box office movies will be highlighted,” according to a statement from the Indiana State Fair.

The 17-day event will run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 18. Indiana Donor Network is the presenting sponsor for the 2019 Indiana State Fair, which has been an annual tradition for Hoosiers since 1852.

You can learn more at the Indiana State Fair website.