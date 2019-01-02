× Tyler Trent’s family grateful for ‘outpouring of love, encouragement, support and prayers’

CARMEL, Ind.– The family of Tyler Trent, a Purdue University superfan who inspired millions across the world with his positive message, is thanking Hoosiers and those abroad who have shown their support and offered their condolences.

Trent died on New Year’s Day at 20 after a battle with cancer. His overall outlook and love for his alma mater captured people’s hearts, and the family wanted to show appreciation for the outpouring of support.

The family issued this statement to our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar:

“The Trent family would like to thank the community, local and beyond, for your amazing support over the past four-plus years while Tyler fought bone cancer and then passed from this earth. We have been beyond blessed by the outpouring of love, encouragement, support and prayers. It has truly carried us through this most difficult journey and we have also been humbled and comforted as others have celebrated and rejoiced with us in the exciting, memorable times as well. Tyler’s loss is going to leave a large hole in our family, but God is faithful. We would greatly appreciated your continued prayers as we grieve and carry on Tyler’s legacy. One thing we are confident Tyler would want us to share and ask you to not forget about — what was central to how he lived his life, especially the past few years — is 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18,… ‘Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus our Lord,” he equally believed Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

A candlelight memorial will be held on Purdue University’s campus next week.