Tyler Trent to be laid to rest Tuesday

CARMEL, Ind. – The funeral arrangements for Tyler Trent were announced on Wednesday.

The service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at College Park Church, which is located at 2606 West 96th Street in Indianapolis. There won’t be a visitation prior to the funeral.

Following the service, there will be a reception for guests to share their stories with one another. If you would like to share your condolences or stories with the Trent family, you can share a video of how Tyler has impacted your life, using #NeverGiveUpT2. You can also share your condolences by signing one of the guest books that will be located in the atrium before and after the service.

“We mourn the passing of Tyler Trent but praise God for Tyler’s life and the testimony of faith he has boldly proclaimed. Tyler is so much more than his cancer,” wrote the church on a page dedicated to Trent. “He used all of his God-given days to fight against cancer and for his Savior, and for a 20-year-old man, he has left a huge legacy.”

Trent died on Tuesday after a cancer battle. The 20-year-old captured the hearts of people across the country with his positive outlook and his admiration for the Purdue community.

The Trent family issued this statement to the Indy Star regarding Tyler’s passing:

“The Trent family would like to thank the community, local and beyond, for your amazing support over the past four-plus years while Tyler fought bone cancer and then passed from this earth. We have been beyond blessed by the outpouring of love, encouragement, support and prayers. It has truly carried us through this most difficult journey and we have also been humbled and comforted as others have celebrated and rejoiced with us in the exciting, memorable times as well. Tyler’s loss is going to leave a large hole in our family, but God is faithful. We would greatly appreciated your continued prayers as we grieve and carry on Tyler’s legacy. One thing we are confident Tyler would want us to share and ask you to not forget about — what was central to how he lived his life, especially the past few years — is 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18,… ‘Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus our Lord,” he equally believed Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Trent recently partnered with Riley Hospital for Children to create a cancer research endowment in his name. The fund will support the Precision Genomics program. Funds will cover genetic testing for families and aid in research to continue to search for a cure. You can donate her.