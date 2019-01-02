Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Sunshine will bring warmer temps to end the work week

Posted 3:46 pm, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55PM, January 2, 2019

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Sunshine will return to central Indiana Thursday and temperatures will warm into the 40s.

Sunny skies will also be with us Friday. A storm system to our south will cause rain across the southernmost part of the state and may bring a few showers south of I-70 Friday night into Saturday morning.

High pressure will build across the state this weekend and bring a warm up. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend into early next week.

After a dry weekend we’ll have a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday.

We’ve had less than an inch of snow this season.

On the average, January is our snowiest month.

On the average, January is our coldest month.

Highs will be near 50 degrees this weekend.

Rain will develop along a warm front Monday.

Rain will continue into Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.