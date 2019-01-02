× Sunshine will bring warmer temps to end the work week

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Sunshine will return to central Indiana Thursday and temperatures will warm into the 40s.

Sunny skies will also be with us Friday. A storm system to our south will cause rain across the southernmost part of the state and may bring a few showers south of I-70 Friday night into Saturday morning.

High pressure will build across the state this weekend and bring a warm up. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend into early next week.

After a dry weekend we’ll have a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday.

We’ve had less than an inch of snow this season.

On the average, January is our snowiest month.

On the average, January is our coldest month.

Highs will be near 50 degrees this weekend.

Rain will develop along a warm front Monday.

Rain will continue into Tuesday.