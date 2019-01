× Son finds bodies of mother, man inside Martinsville home

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Autopsy results are expected to be released today after two people were found dead inside a Martinsville home.

The investigation began Monday at a house in the Shireman Estates neighborhood.

A son found his mother and a man dead inside the home.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. today, and police say they will release a statement once they look over the results.