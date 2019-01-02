Service dogs that can sniff out an asthma attack before it comes on

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– We all know a dog is a man’s best friend, but now, service dogs are lending a helping hand in another way.

This is time, helping Hoosiers struggling with asthma.

“It’s not magic, it’s very simple, it’s dog training,” said Julie Case, the owner of Ultimate Canine.

Case says a four- legged friend could be the difference between life and death, when an asthma attack hits without any warning.

“We can use the behavior the child will exhibit like wheezing or gasping for air,” she explained. “Quite often it’s a successful outcome because we can train these dogs, to react in a specific way.”

Case says asthmatic service dogs are still for the most part unknown, but are gaining in popularity, especially among kids.

Training begin the moment a dog is born and they’re taught to notice changes in their owner’s breathing.

“We can also train the dog to lay down of the child, and calm him down. In the moment of that asthma attack, not only did he alert the parent, but he’s holding the child down, calming him down.”

A typical training takes about a year and can set you back anywhere from 20 to 30 thousand dollars. But Case says it’s a lifeline that so many can’t put a price tag on.

“These dogs literally save lives, there’s no possible way of these people could continue having a normal life without the dog.”

Julie says people must be tested for allergies beforehand to make sure they won’t have any sort of reaction.