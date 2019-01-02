Semi driver crashes on I-65 after choking on piece of candy

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say a semi driver choked on a piece of chocolate, lost consciousness and crashed on northbound I-65 on Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in Tippecanoe County, about one mile south of the SR 25 exit.

Once unconscious, investigators believe 50-year-old Robert E. Tate swerved the 2018 Freightliner off the left side of the roadway and struck the metal median barrier. The truck then continued through the barrier and came to a rest on the concrete interior wall of the southbound lanes, according to police.

Debris from the crash reportedly struck and damaged a 2016 Jeep that was traveling southbound. That driver was not injured.

Police say Tate, a North Carolina-native, was transported to IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette with breathing problems.

The interstate was temporarily shut down for cleanup, but has since reopened.