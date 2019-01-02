× Purdue University to hold memorial for Tyler Trent

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Purdue University is planning a candlelight memorial for a man who inspired people across the world as he fought cancer.

Tyler Trent passed away at the age of 20, the Purdue Cancer Center said Tuesday night. Trent is an alumnus of the university and was known for his positive outlook in addition to his love for his alma mater.

He received all of his treatment at Riley Hospital for Children and donated his tumor to the Wells Center for Pediatric Research. Riley created a cancer research endowment in his name, which will help fund the Precision Genomics program. Funds will cover genetic testing for families and aid in research to continue to search for a cure.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, a candlelight memorial will be held at 6 p.m. outside Hovde Hall to honor his life and the lives of those battling cancer.

“The world lost a great Boilermaker in Tyler Trent. Anyone who spent time with him or heard his story in one of the countless national media accounts knows he was a remarkable young man — someone whose record of accomplishment was far longer than most people can accrue in many decades of life,” the university said in a statement.

Purdue University President and former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels released this video reflecting on Trent’s impact: