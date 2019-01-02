× Police arrest 2 Indianapolis men in armed robbery, crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Police arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery in Lebanon this week.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. Monday to the PNC Bank located at 202 E. Washington St.

A 43-year-old man told officers that a man approached him after he withdrew money from an ATM. The victim initially refused but handed over the money after the suspect pointed a gun at him.

The suspect then got into a car and left; the victim called 911.

Within minutes, officers located the vehicle near Park and Busby streets. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver didn’t stop, leading to a pursuit.

Police said the vehicle failed to negotiate a roundabout at Indianapolis Avenue and Hendrix Drive, leading to a crash. Both people inside tried to run away, but police quickly took them into custody.

They recovered cash from one of the suspects and a handgun from the vehicle.

Police arrested Perry R. Kendrick, 23, and Marshawn D. Phelps, 23, both from Indianapolis.

Kendrick was booked on preliminary charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

Phelps was booked on preliminary charges of armed robbery, pointing a firearm, theft, carrying a handgun without a permit and resisting law enforcement.

Both were taken to the Boone County Jail.