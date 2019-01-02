Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Naked man taken into custody at scene of Plainfield fire; arson suspected

Posted 6:19 pm, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51PM, January 2, 2019

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A naked man was arrested at the scene of a Plainfield apartment fire being investigated as arson.

Police Chief Jill Lees says the suspect and another man were found fighting outside the Saratoga Crossing Apartments when crews arrived.

Authorities were called to the fire in the 5800 block of Attucks Drive around 3 p.m. It was contained to the apartment in about 10 minutes and nobody was injured, according to Plainfield Fire Territory.

Fire investigators believe the blaze may have been intentionally set, but it’s unclear by whom at this point.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

