Man faces neglect charge in deadly accidental shooting of 4-year-old Lebanon girl

LEBANON, Ind. – Police arrested a man in connection with an accidental shooting that killed a 4-year-old Lebanon girl in November.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers in East Chicago, Indiana, arrested Darrell W. Marberry last week.

The shooting happened on Nov. 29, 2018. The grandmother of 4-year-old Izabella-Marie A. Helem was caring for the girl when her younger brother found a gun and fired it. The little girl was shot in the head and later died from her injuries.

Police said Marberry had been staying at the residence and sleeping on a couch. Investigators said he left a handgun on the floor underneath the couch on the morning of the shooting.

Marberry was taken to the Lake County Jail and will be extradited back to Boone County. He is charged with neglect of a dependent.