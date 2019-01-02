Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

IMPD captain retires to go teach elementary school

Posted 4:01 pm, January 2, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After over 32 years of service to Indianapolis, an IMPD captain plans to help educate young Hoosiers next after retiring from the force on Wednesday.

Captain Mike Elder received his retirement badge during a morning ceremony.

IMPD tweeted:

“Join us in congratulating Captain Mike Elder, who received his retirement badge today from @DCJBarker, after 32.5 years of service to the City of Indianapolis! He plans to go teach elementary school. Congratulations Captain! Thank you for your service and best wishes! #Congrats”

Congratulations Captain Elder!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.