× IMPD captain retires to go teach elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After over 32 years of service to Indianapolis, an IMPD captain plans to help educate young Hoosiers next after retiring from the force on Wednesday.

Captain Mike Elder received his retirement badge during a morning ceremony.

IMPD tweeted:

“Join us in congratulating Captain Mike Elder, who received his retirement badge today from @DCJBarker, after 32.5 years of service to the City of Indianapolis! He plans to go teach elementary school. Congratulations Captain! Thank you for your service and best wishes! #Congrats”

Congratulations Captain Elder!