× He’s a Maniac: Colts’ Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for 2nd time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Maniac has done it again.

Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17. Leonard also won the award in Week 2.

Leonard is the first Colts rookie to earn Defensive Player of the Week multiple times in a season. Marvin Harrison (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and AFC Offensive Player of the Week in 1996) and Edgerrin James (AFC Offensive Player of the Week two times in 1999) did it on the offensive side.

Leonard led the Colts defense with 8 tackles, 2 passes defensed and an interception in the team’s playoff-clinching win against the Tennessee Titans. His second interception of the season sealed the victory.

Leonard finished the regular season as the NFL’s top tackler. He’s added 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 8 passes defensed, 2 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. He set the franchise record for tackles in a season and ranks third in league history for tackles by a rookie.

Among rookies this season, Leonard ranked in the top ten in tackles (first), tackles for loss (second), sacks (second), passes defensed (ninth), interceptions (tied for seventh), forced fumbles (first) and fumble recoveries (tied for first).

Other Colts honored this season include safety Mike Mitchell (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7), kicker Adam Vinatieri (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8), quarterback Andrew Luck (AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11) and defensive tackle/defensive end Denico Autry (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14).