Free Clayton Anderson concert, donuts offered to celebrate Colts playoff appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts pulled out a win in Tennessee and now they’re headed to the playoffs.

The team is kicking off wildcard week with some perks for fans, including free coffee, free donuts and a free Clayton Anderson concert.

The coffee and donuts will be offered from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Dunkin’ stores on Michigan Road and Emerson Avenue.

The concert will be at the Rathskeller starting at 7 p.m. on Friday. The first 250 fans will receive a free winter hat.

You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Guests can enjoy $3 Bud Light beer specials all night.

