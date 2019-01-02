Cool Wednesday with a few improvements coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've had a few damp spots this morning, but the windshield wipers won't be needed much. Only a few spots have dropped to freezing so most of us won't deal with much freezing until Thursday morning.

Today's high will be close to seasonable in the upper 30s, but the cloud cover will make it feel pretty chilly.

Thursday will only be a couple of degrees warmer. It will feel more comfortable because of the sunshine.

Looks like a gorgeous weekend! Fairly warm for the first weekend of January. Feel free to be active outdoors! Next widespread round of rain comes Monday.