Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Cool Wednesday with a few improvements coming

Posted 7:19 am, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59AM, January 2, 2019

We've had a few damp spots this morning, but the windshield wipers won't be needed much.  Only a few spots have dropped to freezing so most of us won't deal with much freezing until Thursday morning.

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

Today's high will be close to seasonable in the upper 30s, but the cloud cover will make it feel pretty chilly.

Thursday will only be a couple of degrees warmer. It will feel more comfortable because of the sunshine.

Looks like a gorgeous weekend!  Fairly warm for the first weekend of January.  Feel free to be active outdoors!  Next widespread round of rain comes Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.