Children’s Museum of Indianapolis needs votes to win ‘best new attraction’ award

Posted 11:36 am, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, January 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is up for a USA Today Reader’s Poll award, and there are only a few days left to vote.

The museum’s Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience is up for the “best new attraction to open in 2018” category.

USA Today says they solicited help from travel experts to come up with the candidates.

“The Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience combines rich sports history, physical fitness, and health education in a variety of family-fun, indoor and outdoor experiences. Run, drive, jump, putt, and play while learning how to stay happy, healthy, and safe. Meet a legendary sports character every visit, hear their story of greatness, and get coached in the drills and skills that helped them succeed. Imagine yourself in the shoes of that same sports legend, and start your story today,” the museum’s website states.

During the winter months, outdoor areas are closed, but the ticket includes access to three indoor sports exhibits and the museum.

Voting is open for five more days here. You can vote once per day on each device and on multiple browsers. Learn more about the Sports Legend Experience here.

The winners will be announced on Friday, Jan. 18 at noon.

