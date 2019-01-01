Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Wind storm exits; cooler air arrives

Posted 8:14 am, January 1, 2019, by

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

What a storm!  That wind and rain storm has now exited and will leave us to freeze tonight.  Thousands were without power Tuesday morning but crews are out restoring power to customers.  The wind gusts were impressive.  Indianapolis recorded a gust of 58mph.  It's no surprise that there were so many power outages with wind like that.

Tuesday will remain rather gloomy with a mostly cloudy sky.  Not out of the question that we get some drizzle which could be freezing drizzle as the temperatures drop later.

There is a system to monitor for Friday.  Right now, the rain stays south of Indianapolis but we'll see how it lines up in models Wednesday.  As of this blog, the weekend looks fabulous! 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.