Wind storm exits; cooler air arrives

What a storm! That wind and rain storm has now exited and will leave us to freeze tonight. Thousands were without power Tuesday morning but crews are out restoring power to customers. The wind gusts were impressive. Indianapolis recorded a gust of 58mph. It's no surprise that there were so many power outages with wind like that.

Tuesday will remain rather gloomy with a mostly cloudy sky. Not out of the question that we get some drizzle which could be freezing drizzle as the temperatures drop later.

There is a system to monitor for Friday. Right now, the rain stays south of Indianapolis but we'll see how it lines up in models Wednesday. As of this blog, the weekend looks fabulous!