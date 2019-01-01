Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

The cloudy, cool weather will continue Wednesday

Posted 5:15 pm, January 1, 2019

2019 started  cloudy and cool.

The clouds will be with us overnight and patchy freezing drizzle will be possible.

We’ll have one more gray, cool day on Wednesday.

Sunshine will return Thursday and we’ll have a chance for rain Thursday night and Friday.

For the first weekend of the new year expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Clouds will stay with us through the day Wednesday

So far we’ve had less than an inch of snow this season.

We’ll stay dry Thursday with rain south of Indiana.

We’ll have a a wet Friday.

Sunshine will return for Saturday.

Highs will be near 50 degrees Sunday afternoon.

