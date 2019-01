× NYE tornado confirmed in southern Indiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Harrison County on New Year’s Eve.

The tornado, classified as an EF-1, touched down between 3:38-3:41 p.m. with estimated peak wind speeds reaching 100 mph.

No injuries were reported and its max width was 140 yards.

A tornado warning was issued at 3:12 p.m. providing a 26 minute lead time for the residents of Harrison County.