Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Franklin County pastor’s wife found dead after hydroplaning off road on NYE

Posted 5:43 pm, January 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51PM, January 1, 2019

File photo

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. – After a search New Year’s Day, a pastor’s wife was found dead in Franklin County after reportedly hydroplaning off the road Monday night.

The woman’s body, later identified as Carol Jackson, was found in the area of Walnut Fork and Pipe Creek roads after over 100 community members were helping search for her.

Her vehicle was recovered at around 9 a.m. and divers recovered her body at around 3:30 p.m. downstream from the vehicle.

Her husband, Jerran Jackson, is the pastor of Clarksburg Christian Church. Flash floods were happening at the time of her disappearance.

Police took a call from Jerran at around 6:30 p.m. Monday saying Jackson’s car hydroplaned off the as she tried to drive on a slab of concrete near a creek. She was trapped in her car as it was rushed down stream.

A vigil is being held at Clarksburg Christian Church at 6 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.