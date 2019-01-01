Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Carmel Mayor Brainard involved in crash in city-leased car for second time in 2 years

Posted 1:56 pm, January 1, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard was involved in a crash in a city-leased vehicle for the second time in two years.

According to a statement by the City of Carmel, the crash happened while Brainard was giving a tour to movie producers who had been filming at Christkindlmarkt.

Brainard said he was attempting to make a U-turn from the right lane of West Main Street when he hit the passenger side of a car that was attempting to pass on the left.

According to the police report, one of the passengers in Brainard’s car complained of neck pain, but she didn’t receive any medical treatment at the scene. She said she may go to the hospital later. No one else was injured.

Initially, Brainard was not administered a BAC test because police saw no reason to administer one.

But a statement released by the city says, “Since he was criticized by some after a prior accident, the mayor voluntarily requested the Carmel Police Chief to drive him to the testing center where he took a blood alcohol test there. It registered 0.00.”

