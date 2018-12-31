Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Thousands without power in central Indiana on windy New Year’s Eve

Posted 8:16 pm, December 31, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a very wet New Year’s Eve, the main concern for the rest of the night will be the winds. We are under a wind advisory until midnight. Winds already gusting just shy of 50 mph in some areas.

Have a flashlight ready, winds like these could easily knock tree limbs down, causing power outages. As of now, there are over 6,000 people without power due to a Wind Advisory which is set to expire at midnight.

Duke Energy is reporting over 1,900 customers are without power near Greenwood. Up north near Russiaville, over 1,500 are without power.

IPL is reporting nearly 4,000 customers are dealing with power outages in Indianapolis.

Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.