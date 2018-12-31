× Thousands without power in central Indiana on windy New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a very wet New Year’s Eve, the main concern for the rest of the night will be the winds. We are under a wind advisory until midnight. Winds already gusting just shy of 50 mph in some areas.

Have a flashlight ready, winds like these could easily knock tree limbs down, causing power outages. As of now, there are over 6,000 people without power due to a Wind Advisory which is set to expire at midnight.

Duke Energy is reporting over 1,900 customers are without power near Greenwood. Up north near Russiaville, over 1,500 are without power.

IPL is reporting nearly 4,000 customers are dealing with power outages in Indianapolis.

Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest.