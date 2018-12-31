A Wind Advisory for central Indiana this evening
2018 ended on a wet note with near-record rainfall. 1.30″ of rain fell in Indianapolis, just shy of the record of 1.62″ set on New Year’s Eve in 1887.
Winds were gusty in the afternoon and a Wind Advisory will continue through Midnight.
The new year will begin with cloudy, cool days on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sunshine will return Thursday and we’ll have a chance for rain Thursday night and Friday.
We had a very wet Monday.
Wind gust began to increase this afternoon.
Winds will gust up to 40 mph this evening.
We’ll ring in the new year with cloudy, cool weather.
Expect a cloudy New Year’s Day.
We’ll have a little sunshine Thursday with rain south of Indiana.
We’ll have a a wet Friday.
Sunshine will return for the weekend.