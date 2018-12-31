× A Wind Advisory for central Indiana this evening

2018 ended on a wet note with near-record rainfall. 1.30″ of rain fell in Indianapolis, just shy of the record of 1.62″ set on New Year’s Eve in 1887.

Winds were gusty in the afternoon and a Wind Advisory will continue through Midnight.

The new year will begin with cloudy, cool days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunshine will return Thursday and we’ll have a chance for rain Thursday night and Friday.

We had a very wet Monday.

Wind gust began to increase this afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph this evening.

We’ll ring in the new year with cloudy, cool weather.

Expect a cloudy New Year’s Day.

We’ll have a little sunshine Thursday with rain south of Indiana.

We’ll have a a wet Friday.

Sunshine will return for the weekend.