Steve Alford, former IU basketball star, fired by UCLA

Posted 1:04 pm, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 01:30PM, December 31, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Steve Alford of the UCLA Bruins reacts during the second half against the Liberty Flames at Pauley Pavilion on December 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Steve Alford has been fired as UCLA basketball coach after six seasons, with the Bruins mired in a four-game skid that included losses at home to Belmont and Liberty.

Athletic director Dan Guerrero said Monday that assistant Murry Bartow will serve as interim coach through the end of the season.

UCLA is 7-6 and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament despite a talented roster that includes sophomore Kris Wilkes and freshman Moses Brown.

Alford’s final game was a 73-58 loss to Liberty on Saturday, the worst home defeat in his tenure. Alford called it the most disappointing loss in his 28-year coaching career.

Guerrero says former Bruins player and current Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will assist in the search for a new coach.

Alford, who is in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, was the second-leading scorer in the IU Hoosiers basketball history with 2,438 points.

