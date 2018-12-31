Rainy end to 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow! Just within the early morning hours we have already had reports of over a half inch of rain falling with hours left to go. There's no dodging the rain today. If you are off work, it'll be a fantastic nap day. Severe threat stays south of our state but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will finally wrap up between 6-7pm but that's when the wind really starts to pick up. We'll be dry (cloudy and 30s) at midnight for the 2019 celebration. There's only a breeze this morning but the wind will really kick up Monday afternoon. Gusts as high as 45mph are possible. Rain totals should easily climb to a widespread inch mark with plenty of areas getting higher than that. Already muddy spots are sure to get worse and puddles will be widespread. Rain boots and an umbrella are a must today. With the low sliding through, our temps will have a bit of a spread. 40s north and well into the 50s south. We are MUCH warmer than we were for NYE last year! The first day of January will be fairly seasonably and gloomy. We really shouldn't see much sun until the end of the week but the first look at the weekend is a great one!