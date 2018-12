× Overturned truck on fire shuts down 465W near 65 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All westbound lanes of I-465 are closed near I-65 on the south side after a truck flipped over and caught fire.

Indiana State Police say no one was injured in the mishap.

Few other details were immediately available, but the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said in a tweet around noon that it expected the closure to last for up to four hours.

