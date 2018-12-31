TRAFFIC: WB I-465 shut down near I-65 on south side due to vehicle fire
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Offensive coordinator Mike DeBord retires at Indiana

Posted 11:38 am, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:11PM, December 31, 2018

Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Debord. (Photo courtesy: Indiana Athletics)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Hoosiers offensive coordinator and associate head coach Mike DeBord is retiring after a 37-year coaching career.

The decision comes more than a month after the Hoosiers finished one win short of becoming bowl eligible for the second straight year.

DeBord is best known for his work as Michigan’s offensive coordinator, where he won a national championship and helped mentor a young Tom Brady.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen hired his longtime friend following the 2016 season after DeBord spent two seasons at Tennessee. He also was a head coach at Central Michigan and worked for five years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

The 62-year-old DeBord says he intends to spend more time with his family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.