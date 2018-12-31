Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man dies after shooting on near southwest side

Posted 4:00 pm, December 31, 2018, by

Scene of the shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man is dead after a shooting early Monday morning, police say.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hiatt and Miller Streets on the city’s near southwest side.

When police arrived, they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the cab of a stolen tow truck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The alleged shooter, 32-year-old Steven Roe, stayed on the scene and police say he cooperated with them. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

Indianapolis has surpassed last year’s record number of homicides.

The victim has not yet been identified.

