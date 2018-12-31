Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

ISP trooper avoids serious injuries after hydroplaning off I-70

Posted 7:23 pm, December 31, 2018

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana State trooper avoided serious injuries Monday afternoon after his squad car hydroplaned off the interstate.

Just before 1:45 p.m., 20-year veteran DuJuan Presley-McFadden was responding to a crash along I-70 in Putman County when his car hydroplaned on the way in Hendricks County.

His car left the roadway and rolled several times, eventually striking an I-beam of a road sign. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

McFadden was transported to Hendricks County Hospital where he was treated for cuts and head injuries.

