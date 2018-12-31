Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Don’t shoot your gun on New Year’s Eve, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – What goes up, must come down. The saying holds true for confetti – and bullets.

Indianapolis officers are once again warning residents to not fire their guns as the clock strikes midnight tonight.

Celebratory gunfire causes property damage, injuries, and even death every year on New Year’s Eve.

Last year, IMPD dispatchers took more than 80 calls from residents reporting gunfire in neighborhoods during New Year’s Eve celebration hours. Five homeowners reported damage from bullets hitting their homes. In one report, a baby was sleeping just feet away from where a bullet landed.

Police are asking everyone to use common sense when it comes to handling their firearms.

