× Titans’ QB Marcus Mariota reportedly not expected to play against Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – According to an ESPN report, the Titans will be without their quarterback Marcus Mariota tonight against the Colts in a win or go home game.

Blaine Gabbert is expected to get the nod in Mariota’s place.

Mariota has been dealing with a “stinger” all week and doctors reportedly told the team he is at risk for further damage if he plays.

The Colts are hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season. A win tonight will get them there.

In his career, Gabbert has made 47 starts and has thrown 47 touchdowns against 45 interceptions.

He will face a feisty Colts’ defense down in Nashville in prime time.