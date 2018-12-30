× Tide turns away Sooners 45-34; It’s Round 4 for Clemson-Alabama in title game

MIAMI– Tua Tagovailoa completed 24 of 27 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns, and top-ranked Alabama defeated fourth-ranked Oklahoma 45-34 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night to earn a berth in the national championship game.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 98 yards and Damien Harris had two rushing touchdowns for Alabama, which will face Clemson for the College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

Both teams will enter 14-0. The winner will be major college football’s first 15-0 team since Penn in 1897.

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray led Oklahoma with 308 yards passing and another 109 yards rushing. CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 109 yards for the Sooners (12-2), who couldn’t overcome an early 28-0 deficit.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 2 Tigers both had double-digit victories in their semifinal games Saturday and will meet in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year. This will be their third championship game matchup.

This matchup has seemed inevitable since the Tide and Tigers started the season ranked 1-2 , and they will likely finish that way.

Alabama, which will be going for its sixth national title in coach Nick Saban’s 12 seasons, beat Georgia in last year’s CFP title game after a 24-6 win over Clemson in their semifinal game at the Sugar Bowl.

Clemson won the 2016 championship with a 35-31 win over Alabama, which beat the Tigers 45-40 in the championship game the previous season.

The Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma 45-34 in the Orange Bowl after Clemson beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl.