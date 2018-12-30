Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Shelters grapple with more migrants released by US

Posted 3:20 pm, December 30, 2018, by

Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the Trump administration's practice of taking undocumented immigrant children from their families and putting them in government facilities on US borders, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Only 28% approve.

EL PASO, Texas — A shelter director in the Texas border city of El Paso says his agency has served 1,300 people in the last five days after they were released by U.S. immigration authorities.

Ruben Garcia of Annunciation House said Thursday that nonprofit groups have had to expand their services because more people are crossing the border and the government doesn’t have the space to hold them.

Garcia estimates his organization spends $150,000 a month renting rooms because there isn’t enough shelter space. More than 500 people arrived on Wednesday.

Sister Norma Pimentel of Catholic Charities in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley says her respite center is also serving more people than usual.

The Department of Homeland Security has come under harsh scrutiny after the second death of a migrant child in U.S. custody in three weeks.

A DHS spokeswoman says the U.S. is in “an immigration crisis.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.