Man, 2 boys found dead in Marion home; police investigating as triple homicide

Posted 6:37 pm, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:46PM, December 30, 2018

MARION, Ind. – A triple homicide investigation is underway Sunday in Marion after a man and two boys were found dead inside a residence.

Just before 1:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched 2300 block of S. Gallatin St.

A 42-year-old man and two boys, ages 11 and 12, were found dead, police say. At this time, police will not release the cause of death.

It is being investigated as a triple homicide.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

